Fresh Summons To KCR For Questioning At Hyderabad Home On Sunday

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational phone-tapping case has issued a fresh and firm directive to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), rejecting his request to be questioned at his Erravelli farmhouse.

In a formal response dated January 30, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jubilee Hills Division, has ordered KCR to make himself available at his Hyderabad residence on February 1 at 3 pm without fail.

The SIT's reply explicitly clarifies why the BRS chief's request to be examined in Erravelli village, where his farmhouse is located in Markook Mandal, Siddipet district, roughly 60 km from the city, was turned down.

The agency stated that the venue of examination is determined by the ordinary place of residence reflected in official records, such as election affidavits and state legislative assembly files, which point to his Hyderabad address.

Investigators noted that the probe involves numerous sensitive electronic and physical records. Transporting these materials to Yerravalli village was deemed "administratively difficult" and insecure.

While acknowledging KCR's age (above 65) and his rights under Section 160 CrPC, which exempts him from appearing at a police station, the SIT maintained that they are already accommodating him by agreeing to conduct the questioning at his city home rather than the station.

The SIT is investigating the allegations that the previous BRS government illegally intercepted the phones of over 6,000 individuals, including current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, judges, and businessmen.

KCR is the fourth high-profile BRS leader to be summoned, following the recent questioning of KT Rama Rao, who was questioned for seven hours on January 23.

Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao was questioned on January 20, and Joginpally Santosh Kumar was questioned for eight hours on January 27.

KCR had initially sought a deferment of his January 30 appearance, citing his preoccupation with the February 11 municipal elections. While the SIT has granted a fresh date of February 1, the insistence on the Hyderabad venue sets the stage for a potential legal or political face-off between the former CM and the state's investigative machinery.