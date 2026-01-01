KCR To Skip Questioning In Phone Tapping Case Today, Cites Civic Body Polls

Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has officially requested a deferment from the special investigation team (SIT) regarding his scheduled appearance for questioning today.

The SIT, which is probing the high-profile phone tapping case that allegedly took place during the BRS regime, had summoned Rao to record his statement today at 3 pm.

In his response to the SIT notice, KCR cited the ongoing municipal election process as the reason for his inability to appear.

He noted that Friday marks the final date for filing nominations for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state. As the party president, he said his presence is needed to oversee candidates and paperwork.

The notice was served to KCR on Thursday at his house Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. Issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the notice identifies the former chief minister as someone "acquainted with the facts and circumstances" of the case.

Due to KCR being over 65 years old, legal provisions allow him to be questioned at his house rather than at a police station.

In his reply, KCR suggested that the SIT reschedule the enquiry and offered to meet investigators at his Erravelli farmhouse in Siddipet on a later date, provided prior notice is given.

The SIT has already questioned other high-profile BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and Joginipally Santosh Kumar.

The investigation centres on allegations that members of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) conducted unauthorised surveillance on political rivals, judges, and businessmen during the previous BRS administration.

While several police officials have been arrested and granted bail, the SIT is now focusing on the "top-tier" leadership to determine the chain of command behind the alleged snooping.