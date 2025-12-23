KCR, Ex-Telangana Minister Likely To Receive Notices In Phone Tapping Case

The newly-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case in Telangana is likely to issue notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former state minister T Harish Rao as the investigation moves into a crucial phase.

Before issuing notices to senior political leaders, the SIT is expected to question P Rajashekar Reddy again, who served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the former Chief Minister.

The SIT has already questioned two senior former officials as part of its effort to establish responsibility for the alleged illegal surveillance. These include Somesh Kumar, who was Chief Secretary between December 2019 and January 2023, and Naveen Chand, who served as State Intelligence Chief from September 2016 to November 2020. Their questioning focused on how the surveillance was carried out, who authorised it, and the chain of command.

Former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, the main accused in the case, worked under Naveen Chand and later succeeded him. He also briefly served as the Intelligence chief. During questioning, Prabhakar Rao reportedly named former DGP Mahender Reddy and senior officer Anil Kumar multiple times. The SIT has already recorded the statement of Mahender Reddy.

The investigation is now focusing on identifying whose phones were tapped and for what purpose. Sources said the SIT has gained clarity on how decisions flowed from the top and how intelligence resources were allegedly misused.

The case came to light after the Hyderabad police took it up in 2023, following a complaint by Special Intelligence Branch officers soon after the Congress came to power in Telangana.

The complaint alleges that a SIT formed during the previous BRS government carried out illegal phone surveillance on political leaders, judges and other prominent individuals, and later destroyed hard disks to wipe out evidence.

Last week. the Telangana government formed a new nine-member SIT under the overall supervision of Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to fast-track the probe and file the charge sheet at the earliest. Sources said key developments are expected after the Assembly session, with more notices likely to be issued to political leaders in the coming days.