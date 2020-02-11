8 Arrested For Gangrape of 24-Year-Old Telangana Woman: Police

Eight of them were arrested on Monday night in Mahabubabad, the police said (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine people in Telangana, the police said today.

Eight of them were arrested on Monday night at Mahabubabad while one is missing, the police said.

Three days ago, the woman from Kothagudem district came from Hyderabad and landed at the Mahabubabad railway station, the police said.

As she didn't have sufficient money to go to Amanugal village, she called her acquaintance who then asked her to meet at a locality some distance away. She took an autorickshaw to the spot. As soon as she arrived, the acquaintance, an auto-driver, and his friends took her to a nearby mango grove and raped her one after another, the police said.

Some passers-by noticed this and informed the village sarpanch. However, when he reached the scene, the culprits had fled, the police said.

Later, the woman's father lodged a complaint and the eight were arrested barring one, the police added.