DMK president MK Stalin and party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin today took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, comparing the state under the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to the fictional crime-ridden metropolis of 'Vice City' from the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game franchise following a massive narcotics haul in Chennai.

"Tamil Nadu is turning into a 'Vice City' under the TVK regime!" Stalin said in a post on X today, reacting to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 700 crore in Chennai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central investigation agency.

The former chief minister said the agency uncovered another major narcotics network in Nagapattinam just last month, where a ruling TVK functionary identified as 'Meth' Boopalan was arrested in connection with a smuggling syndicate involving drugs worth Rs 270 crore.

"Such seizures are happening in our state month after month," Stalin said, questioning why the police which falls under the Home Department headed by Vijay failed to detect the movement of such massive quantities of contraband.

"Are they truly unable to detect it, or are they deliberately turning a blind eye? Tamil Nadu, once the premier destination for investors, has now become a favorite hub for traffickers of meth and heroin," Stalin said.

Referring to the fictional 1980s Miami-inspired GTA playground notorious for cartels and street crime, the DMK chief alleged that a collapse of law and order had gripped the state. "With the ongoing breakdown of law and order, rampant sexual misconduct by TVK members, major heists, and chilling custodial deaths, Tamil Nadu is transforming into a 'Vice City' under the TVK administration," he said.

Both Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin also targeted police chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, accusing him of using selective data to mask administrative failures. Questioning the function of the state's 65-member Special Task Force (STF) formed to curb narcotics, Stalin asked what the police chief had to say about the latest Rs 700-crore heroin haul beyond the official claim that "a case has been registered".

In a separate statement issued today, Udhayanidhi Stalin described the police chief's recent assessment of law and order as a "self-certificate" that could neither alleviate public fear nor conceal the ground reality. The Leader of the Opposition questioned the police chief's comparison of the five-year average murder rate with figures from the first 10 months of the current year, calling the claim of a decline in murders during the six-month TVK rule misleading, especially after 17 murders were reported across the state on Diwali alone.

The DGP's claim that registered drug cases had risen by 74 per cent, Udhayanidhi said, could actually be an expose of the unchecked availability of narcotics near schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu. Referring to the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine from the TVK functionary Boopalan, he asked why the Tamil Nadu Police had failed to act until DRI officials stepped in to make the arrest.

He also cited recent attacks by alleged drug users, which killed a Home Guard in Ariyalur and a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) in Theni, as evidence of the state government's inability to curb substance abuse.

Pointing at crimes against women, Udhayanidhi said the effectiveness of the state government's 'Singappen Padai' programme is doubtful, alleging that ruling party members were implicated in multiple sexual harassment cases across Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai and Chennai.

He referred to an alleged obscene message sent by a TVK MLA to the Kallakurichi district collector, asking why such offences by ruling party members were missing from the police chief's statistical briefings.

"The police should release the exact number of FIRs filed and arrests made against TVK functionaries accused of sexual offences, alongside official data on prisoners who have escaped from police custody over the past six months," DMK leader said.

MK Stalin then took a swipe at Vijay over his "silence" on the conduct of his party workers, alleging that social media-obsessed TVK members had even gone so far as to illegally open dam sluice gates for online videos. "Under the TVK regime, the party's 'Reels-obsessed' members are even going so far as to illegally open dam sluice gates. But no one has been able to get Chief Minister Vijay to open his mouth!" Stalin said.