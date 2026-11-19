DMK president MK Stalin and party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin today took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, comparing the state under the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to the fictional crime-ridden metropolis of 'Vice City' from the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game franchise following a massive narcotics haul in Chennai.
"Tamil Nadu is turning into a 'Vice City' under the TVK regime!" Stalin said in a post on X today, reacting to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 700 crore in Chennai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central investigation agency.
The former chief minister said the agency uncovered another major narcotics network in Nagapattinam just last month, where a ruling TVK functionary identified as 'Meth' Boopalan was arrested in connection with a smuggling syndicate involving drugs worth Rs 270 crore.
"Such seizures are happening in our state month after month," Stalin said, questioning why the police which falls under the Home Department headed by Vijay failed to detect the movement of such massive quantities of contraband.
"Are they truly unable to detect it, or are they deliberately turning a blind eye? Tamil Nadu, once the premier destination for investors, has now become a favorite hub for traffickers of meth and heroin," Stalin said.
Referring to the fictional 1980s Miami-inspired GTA playground notorious for cartels and street crime, the DMK chief alleged that a collapse of law and order had gripped the state. "With the ongoing breakdown of law and order, rampant sexual misconduct by TVK members, major heists, and chilling custodial deaths, Tamil Nadu is transforming into a 'Vice City' under the TVK administration," he said.
Both Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin also targeted police chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, accusing him of using selective data to mask administrative failures. Questioning the function of the state's 65-member Special Task Force (STF) formed to curb narcotics, Stalin asked what the police chief had to say about the latest Rs 700-crore heroin haul beyond the official claim that "a case has been registered".
TVK ஆட்சியில் Vice City ஆகும் தமிழ்நாடு! சென்னையில் 700 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான ஹெராயின் போதைப் பொருளை ஒன்றிய அரசின் வருவாய்ப் புலனாய்வுத் துறை பறிமுதல் செய்துள்ளது. கடந்த மாதம் நாகையில், 270 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான போதைப் பொருளுடன் த.வெ.க. நிர்வாகியான 'மெத்' பூபாலனின் கடத்தல் சாம்ராஜ்யத்தைப் பிடித்த அதே DRI அமைப்புதான் இதனையும் பிடித்துள்ளது. நம் மாநிலத்தில் அவர்கள் மாதாமாதம் பிடிக்கிறார்கள். இதில் நமக்கு எழும் கேள்வி என்னவென்றால், தமிழ்நாட்டுக்குள் நடக்கும் இவ்வளவு பெரிய அளவிலான போதைப் பொருள் நடமாட்டங்களை மாநில அரசின் காவல்துறையால் ஏன் பிடிக்க முடியவில்லை? பிடிக்க முடியவில்லையா அல்லது கண்டும் காணாமல் இருக்கிறார்களா? முதலீட்டாளர்களின் முதல் முகவரியாக இருந்த தமிழ்நாடு இப்போது மெத், ஹெராயின் கடத்தல்காரர்களின் favourite destination ஆகிவிட்டது. தொடரும் சட்ட ஒழுங்கு சீர்குலைவு, த.வெ.க.வினரின் கட்டுக்கடங்காத பாலியல் அத்துமீறல்கள், மாபெரும் கொள்ளைச் சம்பவங்கள், குலைநடுங்க வைக்கும் லாக்கப் மரணங்கள் என TVK ஆட்சியில் தமிழ்நாடே Vice City ஆகிக் கொண்டிருக்கிறது. இவற்றில் இருந்தெல்லாம் திசைதிருப்ப நேற்று புள்ளிவிவரங்களை ஒப்பித்த காவல்துறைத் தலைவர் இந்த ஹெராயின் பறிமுதல் குறித்து என்ன சொல்லப் போகிறார்? எல்லவாற்றுக்கும் 'வழக்கு பதியப்பட்டுள்ளது' என்பதை மட்டுமே பதிலாகத் தரும் அவர், மாநில அரசின் அமைப்புகளால் ஏன் போதைக் கடத்தல்காரர்களைப் பிடிக்க முடியவில்லை என்பதற்கு பதில் சொல்ல வேண்டும். போதைப் பொருள் கடத்தலைத் தடுக்க அமைக்கப்பட்ட 65 சிறப்பு அதிரடிப் படை என்ன செய்துகொண்டிருக்கிறது? முதலமைச்சர் விஜய் அவர்களின் கட்டுப்பாட்டில் இருக்கும் உள்துறையில் இத்தனை பிரச்சினைகள் நடந்துகொண்டிருக்கிறது. இப்போதும் பேசவில்லை என்றால் எப்போதுதான் அவர் பேசுவார்? த.வெ.க. ஆட்சியில் அக்கட்சியின் ரீல்ஸ்மோகிகள் சட்டவிரோதமாக அணையைக் கூட திறக்கிறார்கள். ஆனால், முதலமைச்சர் விஜயின் வாயை யாராலும் திறக்க முடியவில்லையே! #TVKfails— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 19, 2026
In a separate statement issued today, Udhayanidhi Stalin described the police chief's recent assessment of law and order as a "self-certificate" that could neither alleviate public fear nor conceal the ground reality. The Leader of the Opposition questioned the police chief's comparison of the five-year average murder rate with figures from the first 10 months of the current year, calling the claim of a decline in murders during the six-month TVK rule misleading, especially after 17 murders were reported across the state on Diwali alone.
The DGP's claim that registered drug cases had risen by 74 per cent, Udhayanidhi said, could actually be an expose of the unchecked availability of narcotics near schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu. Referring to the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine from the TVK functionary Boopalan, he asked why the Tamil Nadu Police had failed to act until DRI officials stepped in to make the arrest.
He also cited recent attacks by alleged drug users, which killed a Home Guard in Ariyalur and a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) in Theni, as evidence of the state government's inability to curb substance abuse.
Pointing at crimes against women, Udhayanidhi said the effectiveness of the state government's 'Singappen Padai' programme is doubtful, alleging that ruling party members were implicated in multiple sexual harassment cases across Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai and Chennai.
He referred to an alleged obscene message sent by a TVK MLA to the Kallakurichi district collector, asking why such offences by ruling party members were missing from the police chief's statistical briefings.
"The police should release the exact number of FIRs filed and arrests made against TVK functionaries accused of sexual offences, alongside official data on prisoners who have escaped from police custody over the past six months," DMK leader said.
MK Stalin then took a swipe at Vijay over his "silence" on the conduct of his party workers, alleging that social media-obsessed TVK members had even gone so far as to illegally open dam sluice gates for online videos. "Under the TVK regime, the party's 'Reels-obsessed' members are even going so far as to illegally open dam sluice gates. But no one has been able to get Chief Minister Vijay to open his mouth!" Stalin said.
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