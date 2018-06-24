1,300 Tonnes Of Sulphuric Acid Removed From Sterlite Plant: Official Speaking to reporters, the district collector Sandeep Nanduri said so far 1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid have been removed in 75 tankers.

Share EMAIL PRINT Authorities earlier said leak of sulphuric acid was detected at the Sterlite's copper plant in Tuticorin Tuticorin: Days after a sulphuric acid leak was detected at Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin, a top district official on Saturday said 1,300 tonnes of the liquid has been removed so far from the premises.



Speaking to reporters, the district collector Sandeep Nanduri said so far 1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid have been removed in 75 tankers.



On June 17, authorities had said leak of sulphuric acid was detected at the Sterlite's copper plant in Tuticorin, triggering fear among residents.



Sterlite copper plant had filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court seeking access to authorized persons to its premises in Tuticorin to plug the leak and evacuate hazardous chemicals with police protection.



The copper firm moved the plea stating that the leakage could be due to sabotage.



Following violence and police firing on May 22 and 23, in which 13 people died, the plant was closed by the state government.



Days after a sulphuric acid leak was detected at Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin, a top district official on Saturday said 1,300 tonnes of the liquid has been removed so far from the premises.Speaking to reporters, the district collector Sandeep Nanduri said so far 1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid have been removed in 75 tankers.On June 17, authorities had said leak of sulphuric acid was detected at the Sterlite's copper plant in Tuticorin, triggering fear among residents.Sterlite copper plant had filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court seeking access to authorized persons to its premises in Tuticorin to plug the leak and evacuate hazardous chemicals with police protection. The copper firm moved the plea stating that the leakage could be due to sabotage.Following violence and police firing on May 22 and 23, in which 13 people died, the plant was closed by the state government. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter