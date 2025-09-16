Tamil Nadu Woman Hacked To Death, Head Constable's Son Among 2 Teen Suspects

A 30-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Tuticorin's Mappillaiyurani locality, and the Tamil Nadu police have launched a search for two teenagers suspected to be behind the killing - one of them the son of a serving head constable.

The victim, Shakthi Maheswari, was attacked with sharp weapons while she was alone at home on Monday. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Investigators said the two teenagers, including the son of Head Constable Rajendran attached to SIPCOT police station, allegedly hacked the woman to death before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the crime is linked to tensions within the head constable's family over his alleged relationship with the victim.

Thalamuthu Nagar police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tuticorin. A search has been launched to trace the two boys.

The incident has caused shock in the district. Further investigation is underway.

This is the second such crime involving children of police personnel in recent weeks. Recently, the son of a sub-inspector couple allegedly killed his sister's boyfriend in the neighbouring Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

With elections due in seven months, the opposition has been slamming the ruling DMK over rising crime and a decline in law and order. However, the state government and police reject the charge, citing NCRB data that shows Tamil Nadu performing far better than most states. They maintain that such incidents are driven by personal motives and enmity, and insist that stringent action is being taken in every case.