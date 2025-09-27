Tuticorin To Rival Singapore As Global Transhipment Hub: Minister To NDTV

The Tuticorin Outer Harbour in Tamil Nadu is being developed into a world-class transhipment hub, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told NDTV. The move is aimed at reducing India's dependence on Colombo and Singapore, which currently dominate regional cargo transhipment.

The Minister added that the Centre's maritime policy is focused on building shipbuilding and ship repair clusters along coastal states, which he said would "propel faster growth."

Tamil Nadu is already set to benefit from a massive maritime infrastructure project, with Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders working on a ₹30,000 crore shipbuilding hub in the state. The project is expected to generate 55,000 jobs, including 9,000 direct jobs.

This marks Sonowal's second visit to Tamil Nadu in two months. On Friday, he also inaugurated a Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET University on the outskirts of Chennai.

Asked whether the frequent visits were linked to the BJP's preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Minister refrained from commenting.