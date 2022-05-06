3 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Shawarma In Tamil Nadu

After returning to the hostel, the three students fainted in their rooms. (Representational)

Three students of Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu, who consumed Shawarma fell sick at their hostel rooms due to food poisoning and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The three students - Praveen (22), Parameswaran (21) and Manikandan (21) - staying at the institute's hostel had gone out for dinner on Thursday night and had Shawarma - a dish of Arabic origin - at a restaurant in Orathanadu. After returning to the hostel, the three fainted in their rooms after vomiting. Subsequently, they were rushed to the hospital.

This incident comes in the wake of another case of food poisoning in which a 16-year-old girl dying died after eating Shawarma at a local eatery in Kasaragod district, Kerala on Monday.

Shawarma is a dish consisting of thinly sliced pieces of marinated meat, like lamb, chicken or beef rolled into a flat bread.

