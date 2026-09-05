Tamil Nadu Panchayat Chief Attacked With Brick Over Drinking Water Supply. He Dies

A panchayat president in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district died after he was allegedly attacked with a brick during an argument over irregular drinking water supply, police said.

The accused, identified as Essaki Pandiyan, has been arrested and a case has been registered.

According to police, Essaki Pandiyan had been frustrated over the irregular drinking water supply in the area for the past one week and got into an argument with Panchayat Council President Maharajan.

The argument escalated, following which Essaki Pandiyan allegedly attacked Maharajan with a brick. Maharajan sustained serious injuries in the assault and later died because of them.

Police are now probing the incident.

The murder also triggered a political row, with DMK MP Kanimozhi raising concerns over the law and order situation in the state and accusing the TVK government of creating an unsafe environment for people, including elected representatives.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said, "The news that Mr. Maharajan, the president of the panchayat council, was attacked with a stone and murdered by a mysterious individual in a conflict that occurred in Kannanallur near Valliyur is shocking."

"The panchayat council president, who was engaged in negotiations with the people who were protesting over the drinking water issue, has been murdered, and the fact that the perpetrators were able to escape reveals that law and order have completely broken down in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK government has created a situation where children, women, and people's representatives have no protection whatsoever," she added.

Kanimozhi also demanded a thorough investigation into the murder and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and their prosecution under the law.