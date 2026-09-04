"Good Dress, Good Food Now": Woman After Rescue By Indian Embassy In Kuwait

Her SOS was answered promptly by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Vanitha's first video showed her with her head covered and hands folded, appealing to be rescued from Kuwait. In the latest video, she stands tall in a bright green kurta with hands now folded in gratitude.

She shot the latest video from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait after her rescue.

"I am Vanitha who had sought the Indian Embassy's help to rescue me. Now, I am in the Indian Embassy. Thank you, Indian Embassy. I have good dress and good food now," she says in the video.

Vanitha, from Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, had been in Kuwait for last three months. She claimed that she was being tortured.

"They torture me here. I appeal to the Collector madam and Superintendent of Police madam to rescue me and get me to India, my motherland. They've not paid my salary over the past two months. I can't stand it anymore," she said in the earlier video, detailing her troubles.

The video reached Tamil Nadu authorities, who confirmed that Vanitha is from Kallakurichi and traced her mother and other family members.

The family then filed a complaint seeking her rescue and return to India.

Vanitha's mother, Vennila, alleged that an agent had cheated her daughter after arranging her job in Kuwait. She said Vanitha, who has a son and a daughter, had travelled to the country hoping to work as a domestic help but was now allegedly facing torture.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz told NDTV that efforts were underway to bring Vanitha back.

"We have confirmed Vanitha is from this district. We have located her family and received a complaint. We have connected them with the right authorities to follow it up and rescue her", she said.