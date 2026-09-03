"They Torture Me Here": Tamil Nadu Woman's Desperate SOS From Kuwait

A distressing video from Kuwait has prompted authorities in Tamil Nadu to step in after a woman from Kallakurichi district, working there as a domestic help, alleged that she was being tortured and had not been paid for two months.

The woman, identified as Vanitha, is seen in the video with her head covered with a scarf, speaking from what appears to be a cramped room. With her hands folded, she appeals to the Kallakurichi Collector and Superintendent of Police to help bring her back to India.

"My name is Vanitha and I am from Kallakurichi district. It's been three months since I came overseas. They torture me here. I appeal to the Collector madam and Superintendent of Police madam to rescue me and get me to India, my motherland. They've not paid my salary over the past two months. I can't stand it anymore", she said in the video.

Family Seeks Her Rescue

The video reached Tamil Nadu authorities, who confirmed that Vanitha is from Kallakurichi and traced her mother and other family members. The family has since filed a complaint seeking her rescue and return to India.

Vanitha's mother, Vennila, alleged that an agent had cheated her daughter after arranging her job in Kuwait. She said Vanitha, who has a son and a daughter, had travelled to the country hoping to work as a domestic help but was now allegedly facing torture.

"The agent cheated her. She has a son and a daughter. They took her for domestic work but they torture her. Please get my daughter home alive, Madam Collector. I ask you with folded hands", her mother said.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz told NDTV that efforts were underway to bring Vanitha back.

"We have confirmed Vanitha is from this district. We have located her family and received a complaint. We have connected them with the right authorities to follow it up and rescue her", she said.