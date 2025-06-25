Video: Indian Woman Gets Stuck In Kuwait For 36 Hours Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, Shares Ordeal

An Indian travel creator recently took to Instagram to recount the "scariest experience" she had on a flight, triggered by rising tensions in the Middle East. In her post, Anindita Chatterjee shared that she was returning to Mumbai from New York with her baby daughter after spending three months in the United States. After a 13-hour flight to Kuwait, she boarded a connecting flight to Mumbai, but that's when things took a terrifying turn due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

"We flew 13 hours to Kuwait, had a short layover, and then boarded our connecting flight to Mumbai. But mid-air, things took a terrifying turn. Iran bombed Qatar, and we were flying through that very airspace. It was unreal and terrifying," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Ms Chatterjee further shared that after an hour in the air, the flight turned around and returned to Kuwait. "The entire airspace was shut down, and no flights were taking off," she wrote. She also said that due to this, she and her daughter were stranded at the Kuwait airport for nearly 36 hours.

"While my family was relieved we were safe on the ground, the thought that we were in the sky when those missiles were being fired... I'm still shaken," she said. "I have travelled to 99 countries and this was definitely the worst flight experience," she added.

In the comments section of the post, users prayed for the safety of the mother-daughter duo. "What a harrowing experience. Glad that you reached safely," wrote one user.

"I can't imagine how that felt. So sorry to all the passengers. Glad you guys are safe," commented another. "I'm truly glad that you and Kiara are safe. I can't even imagine how terrifying that must have been. Whenever I hear about incidents like this, my heart aches for the children and families in places like Syria who face this kind of fear every single day," expressed a third user.

"Hope all is well now. Seriously what is happening around the world. We have a Europe trip planned in July but seriously not sure if we should continue with the plan or just cancel it. Too scared, too worried!!" said one user.