Drunk Man Throws Petrol Bomb Near Girlfriend's Home In Tamil Nadu

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb near his girlfriend's home in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district early this morning. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The accused has been identified as Nagarjuna, a load man. Police said he was allegedly drunk and was upset after his girlfriend stopped speaking to him for about a week.

According to a police officer, Nagarjuna had been in a relationship with the woman for around six years.

"He was drunk and upset that his girlfriend, with whom he was in a relationship for the last six years, refused to speak to him over the last week. We are remanding him to judicial custody," the officer told NDTV.

CCTV footage shows Nagarjuna appearing to light an object before throwing it. The object bursts into flames but accidentally falls back on him. He then runs away from the spot.

Another man can be seen sleeping outside a nearby shop when the incident takes place.

Police have taken Nagarjuna into custody and are questioning him. Further investigation is underway.

The incident comes a day after crime, law and order and women's safety turned into a heated debate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly between the opposition and the ruling TVK after Chief Minister Vijay, who also holds the Home portfolio, made his demand for grants speech.

Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged a rise in murders, sexual offences, custodial deaths and honour killings. He said, "200 murders in 116 days, 10 dishonour killings, 8 custodial deaths in TVK rule. The Chief Minister has 3 days time. He should come well prepared and speak."

Suggesting that crime data was fudged during the previous DMK regime, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, "During DMK rule, they 'maintained' the 2020 data of 1597 murders in 2021 and 2022. This means there was no transparency. Our Chief Minister would respond to all questions."

Making a brief intervention, Chief Minister Vijay said, "I will respond to everyone's questions on Monday. I seek a promise through the Speaker that the Opposition will not run away."