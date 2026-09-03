Who Is Singai Ramachandran? From IIMA To Tamil Nadu Startup Mission Chairperson

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Singai G Ramachandran as Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM). The appointment was made through a government order issued by the state's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises department.

Ramachandran holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). He is also an alumnus of PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ramachandran completed his high schooling from PERKS Matriculation Higher Secondary School in 2003. Later, he pursued a Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from PSG Polytechnic College from 2003 to 2007.

Completing his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from PSG College of Technology from 2007 to 2010, Ramachandran pursued MBA from IIM Ahmedabad from 2013 to 2015.

Before entering active politics, Ramachandran worked as an entrepreneur across sectors including consumer goods, digital media, and consumer businesses. Ramachandran founded Campus Cafe in April 2015, a college canteen initiative. He was a prominent AIADMK functionary from Coimbatore and also served as the party's Student Wing Secretary from January 2025 to July 2026.

Ramachandran resigned from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in July this year and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party of C Joseph Vijay.

Recalling his association with the party, he said "it was Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) who gave me my name, G Ramachandran, and it was Amma who elevated my father, a simple mill worker, as an MLA. After my father's sudden demise, my mother stood strong, faced every challenge, and ensured I was educated and raised (me) with strong values."

He had earlier held key positions in the AIADMK, including secretary of its IT wing and student wing. He also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Coimbatore constituency on an AIADMK ticket.

He subsequently joined the TVK on August 11, 2026, in the presence of party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. His appointment as TANSIM chairperson followed soon after.

TANSIM is the Tamil Nadu government's nodal organisation for promoting startups and innovation in the state. The mission was established to create an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurs and support innovation, research and development, infrastructure, knowledge creation, technological development and skilled manpower.