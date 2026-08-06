IIM Ahmedabad Opens Applications For Executive Programme In Business Finance

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) in collaboration with Jaro Education has opened admissions for the eighth batch of its Executive Programme in Business Finance.

The programme is designed for working professionals who want to improve their finance knowledge and take on bigger business responsibilities. It covers practical finance skills, management, and decision-making. The six-to-seven-month course follows a blended format with online classes and campus sessions at IIM Ahmedabad.

Work Experience:

Candidates interested in applying must have completed graduation and should have a minimum of three years of work experience. The selection process will be based on the applicant's overall profile.

Fee:

The programme fee is Rs 3,43,000 plus applicable GST. Interested candidates must submit their applications by September 6, 2026.

The programme offers flexible live online classes, allowing professionals to learn from anywhere while continuing their work. It focuses on practical finance concepts related to business and management, using real-world case studies to provide better understanding.

Participants who successfully complete the programme, fulfill the required assessment criteria, and maintain a minimum attendance of 80% will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Ahmedabad.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official portal of IIM Ahmedabad.