Tamil Nadu Railway Cop Saves Man Who Slipped Between Train And Platform

The Railway cop was standing just five feet away from the train.

Setting an example of alertness on duty, a Railway Protection Force cop in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore saved a man who slipped while trying to board a moving train on Saturday.

A video of the incident shows the man running to catch the moving train at the Coimbatore Railway Station.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a passenger from slipping under a moving train at Coimbatore railway station earlier today pic.twitter.com/UKCk8vqSCO - ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

As he lost his balance, the cop who was standing just five feet away from the train, swung into action and pushed him inside the coach.

Had the cop not been at the station, the man could have sustained grave injuries or even died after being crushed in the gap between the train and the platform.

