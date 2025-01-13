Flight Operations Affected At Chennai Airport Due To Dense Fog, Poor Visibility

Flight operations were affected at the Chennai International Airport due to poor visibility amid dense fog conditions in Tamil Nadu.

Air India, on its official handle on X, requested the passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"Poor visibility may impact flight operations to and from Chennai and some cities in Southern India, like Tirupati and Tiruchirapalli. Kindly check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said.

#TravelAdvisory



Kindly check your flight status before heading to the airport by clicking here: https://t.co/6ajUZVeeIM — Air India (@airindia) January 13, 2025

The Indian Meteorological Department has not issued any warning for Southern India for the next six days.

Meanwhile, as cold waves envelop the national capital, several flights were delayed at IGI Airport due to fog. Homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters in the national capital as the winter chill intensifies in Northern India.

According to the IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely in the Delhi/NCR region and an orange alert was issued regarding the same.

Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi have reported concerning pollution levels across the city. According to CPCB data, the AQI of the national capital recorded 285.

Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled. The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively.

The NDLS Humsafar and Kaifiyat Express were delayed by 107 minutes and 68 minutes, respectively. Additionally, the Gondwana Express and YPR Sampark Kranti Express reported delays of 92 minutes and 91 minutes, while the MP Sampark Kranti Express faced a 65-minute delay.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Delhi's Palam has been recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius today.

