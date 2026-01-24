Foreigner Claims Indians Make Better Spaghetti Sauce Than Italians: 'This Is Fire'

A food and travel influencer has gone viral on social media after claiming that Indians made better spaghetti sauce than the Italians. Andy aka CookSux took to Instagram to share a video where he treated himself to some lounge food at the Chennai airport, where the pasta dish left him speechless.

The Twitch streamer said the taste and flavour profile of the spaghetti sauce was straight-up 'fire' and suggested that Indian food might be better than Italian.

"This is going to sound mad controversial, but I am in an airport lounge here in Chennai, India, getting ready for my flight to Hyderabad, but I have a feeling the Indians know how to do spaghetti sauce better than the Italians," CookSux can be heard saying in the video.

"You know what I am saying because this sauce is fire. This airport lounge food is effing good. Better than Italian? Maybe. I think so."

"Sorry Italians, but this Indian airport Spaghetti is fire!" CookSux captioned the Instagram video.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Indians Have Mastered The Art'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 310,000 views and hundreds of comments, as the majority of social media users agreed with his assessment.

"Wait till you see the different variants of pasta that exist in India," said one user, while another added: "Finally, a traveller with a budget higher than $10. Welcome, my friend."

A third commented: "Alright, not to be rude, but I always used to love to eat pasta back when I was in Delhi. I moved to Canada, to a city with predominantly Italian residents, I thought I would be eating some authentic pasta now. I tried my best to like it! But, it was just so unpalatable!"

A fourth said: "I won't comment on making spaghetti, but Indians have mastered the art of using spices better than anyone else in the world."