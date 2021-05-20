Tamil Nadu Declares Black Fungus As Notifiable Disease Under Public Health Act

There are currently 2,53,576 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government is making Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishna on Thursday.

While speaking to the media, Mr Radhakrishnan said the state had only reported nine cases of the disease so far.

"We are making Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act. So now, we'll know what all cases are there. Luckily, we have officially only nine reported cases and all are stable. Now, we'll also get the data from private hospitals," Mr Radhakrishna said.

He added that a 10-member committee, including the Director, Medical Education with medical experts to examine the condition that is said to arise out of steroid intake while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

"We've created a 10-member committee at the level of Director, Medical Education with medical experts to go through it and give us a clear picture. We have some stocks and ordered 5,000 more vials of amphotericin. We are expecting stocks soon," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry in a letter to States and Union Territories asked to make Mucormycosis or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

"The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine. You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897," the letter read.

There are currently 2,53,576 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. As per the union health ministry, 14,26,915 recoveries and 18,734 deaths have been reported so far.