Meet Vijay's Lookalike Lighting Up TVK's Campaign Trail Ahead Of Polls

As the campaign season intensifies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the buzz around actor and TVK chief Vijay continues to dominate conversations across the state. But on the streets of Kolathur, it's not just Vijay drawing attention - it's a man who looks almost exactly like him.

Meet Vijay Madhi, a 35-year-old stage dancer who has been known as a Vijay lookalike for the past 15 years. With striking resemblance, signature mannerisms, and punch dialogues to match, he's turning heads across Kolathur while actively campaigning for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

"I've been looking like Vijay for 15 years," he says with a smile. "I'm also a stage dancer. Everywhere I go, I'm welcomed with respect."

NDTV Interviews Vijay's Lookalike As He Campaigns For TVK For Tamil Nadu Elections @radhika1705 pic.twitter.com/Kyx8yITg3Z — NDTV (@ndtv) April 19, 2026

From youngsters to the elderly, people often mistake him for the actor-turned-politician. Selfies are constant. Crowds gather quickly. The reactions? Overwhelming.

"A lot of people approach me thinking I'm Vijay. They take selfies. They show so much love," he shares.

Though he hasn't met Vijay yet, it's something he has been waiting for all these years.

"I want to meet him one-on-one. Hopefully soon. Maybe after he sees this clip," he laughs. "After the elections, once we win, the first thing I want to do is meet him."

When asked about TVK's chances, his confidence is unwavering.

"100% chance for TVK. We're seeing the outcome every day. There is a lot of respect for Vijay."

Campaigning daily across Kolathur, he says he hopes to extend his efforts to Perambur as well. When asked if he would campaign alongside Vijay one day, his answer is immediate: "Definitely."

In fact, he has a heartfelt wish.

"Everybody is looking at me as Vijay's brother. I also want him to consider me as his brother when I stand next to him."

On being asked what message he would like to give to Vijay, he responds humbly:

"Who am I to give a message to Thalapathi? He is the one giving a message to 8.5 crore people. His energy spreads everywhere - among his fan base, among me, among children. His blessings are for everyone. We should be the ones carrying his message."

Vijay Madhi also spoke about TVK's candidate in Kolathur, VS Babu.

"For Tamil Nadu, it's Vijay. For Kolathur, it's Babu," he says, referring to the party's local face as a "people's representative" whom residents affectionately call 'big brother' rather than 'sir'.

Whether or not he gets that long-awaited one-on-one meeting, one thing is clear - the Vijay wave is creating unmistakable energy on the campaign trail.