Tamil Nadu Election Race Heats Up As DMK Unveils Rs 8,000 Coupon For Women

The Rs 8,000 appliance coupon promised by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has emerged as the centrepiece of its election pitch, triggering a sharp welfare face-off with the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

Aimed at women from non-income-tax-paying households, the scheme offers a coupon worth Rs 8,000 to purchase home appliances of their choice - from refrigerators and washing machines to microwaves. Unlike traditional "freebie" promises, the DMK is positioning this as a flexible benefit that allows women to choose what their households need most.

The timing is significant. The intensifying welfare pitch is widely seen as a race to woo women voters, a crucial electoral bloc, especially amid the political debut of actor-turned-politician Vijay, who enjoys a strong following among women and young people.

The announcement also comes days after the AIADMK promised free refrigerators, underscoring the growing competition between the Dravidian majors.

Chief Minister MK Stalin complemented the coupon promise with a broader welfare push, announcing that the monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme for 1.31 crore women would be doubled to Rs 2,000. The DMK also pledged to raise old-age pensions to Rs 2,000 and enhance support for persons with disabilities to Rs 2,500.

Speaking to NDTV, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the manifesto was based on nearly 80 lakh public inputs analysed using AI tools. On being questioned about the economic viability of such promises, she maintained that the schemes are sustainable and aimed at empowering households by putting money directly in their hands.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa stressed that the coupon model ensures choice. "Many households may already have a refrigerator. This allows them to buy something else they need. It will not impact development," he said.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK - seeking to recover from three consecutive electoral defeats - has countered with its own welfare package, including a Rs 10,000 one-time transfer to families, free LPG cylinders, subsidies for two-wheelers, and a matching promise of Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women.