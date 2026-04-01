TVK Candidate Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations Ahead Of Polls

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate from Poonamallee, Prakasam, was booked following allegations of sexual harassment and seeking sexual favours from a woman party functionary.

The complainant, a TVK member, has alleged that the incident took place around six months ago. According to her, Prakasam behaved inappropriately in a public setting and later intimidated her when she attempted to raise the issue.

"He touched me inappropriately at a wedding hall and in a public place. We have evidence. When we confronted him, he challenged what I could do as a woman and threatened me," she said, adding that she had approached the party leadership at the time.

She further claimed that the leadership had assured her of action and indicated that Prakasam would not be given any responsibility. "I continued my work trusting their word. But now that he has been given a ticket to contest, I am under severe stress," she said, alleging that the situation has affected her health.

Police officials have confirmed that a complaint has been received but said the allegations are still under verification. "We are investigating. We have asked her to produce all evidence," a senior officer told NDTV, indicating that no conclusions have been drawn yet.

The development has raised questions within the party, with the complainant alleging that despite assurances, Prakasam was "rewarded" with a candidature.

However, Prakasam has strongly denied all allegations, calling them false and politically motivated. "The complainant is like my sister. She is making these allegations because she was not given a position by the leadership," he said.

His wife and some TVK functionaries have also come out in his defence, dismissing the accusations as baseless and alleging a conspiracy to tarnish his image ahead of the elections.

The TVK leadership is yet to issue an official response on the matter.