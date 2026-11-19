The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government not to open any new TASMAC liquor outlets anywhere in the state, observing that there are already enough shops and no public interest in adding to their numbers.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan while disposing of a PIL filed by V Manikandan of Navakinathapatti in Tiruchy district.

The petitioner had challenged a proposal to open a new liquor outlet in a neighbouring village, citing concerns over public safety and the inconvenience to villagers. The government maintained that the proposed outlet was not within Navakinathapatti and that there were no violations.

The judges, however, observed that Tamil Nadu already had more than enough TASMAC outlets and that there was no necessity to open additional shops. The Bench disposed of the petition with a direction against opening new outlets across the state.

The ruling comes amid growing scrutiny of Tamil Nadu's dependence on liquor revenue. TASMAC generated Rs 50,845.84 crore in revenue during 2025-26, through sales tax and excise duty, up from Rs 48,381 crore in the previous financial year.

The new TVK government has already ordered the closure of 717 government-run liquor outlets located within 500 metres of educational institutions, places of worship and bus depots. The move brought the number of functioning outlets down from around 4,765 to approximately 4,048.

The government has also sought to address allegations of unauthorised collections at TASMAC counters, where customers were allegedly charged an additional Rs 10 to Rs 30 per bottle. It has introduced a standard refundable Rs 10 bottle deposit, replacing the earlier unaccounted collection. The amount can be reclaimed when consumers return empty bottles through a technology-enabled system involving digital payments and refunds. Online payment facilities for liquor purchases are also available, reducing the scope for cash-based overcharging and ensuring that customers pay the prescribed price.

TASMAC has also been at the centre of a major Enforcement Directorate investigation dating back to the previous DMK regime. The ED alleged irregularities exceeding Rs 1,000 crore involving liquor distilleries, bottling companies and transport contractors. It alleged that inflated expenses, bogus purchases and manipulation of supply and transport contracts were used to generate unaccounted money and facilitate kickbacks.

The DMK government strongly denied the allegations, with then minister V Senthil Balaji dismissing the ED's claims as baseless and politically motivated.

With liquor sales generating more than Rs 50,000 crore annually, the latest court order and the TVK government's measures bring into focus the challenge of reducing the social costs of alcohol consumption while managing the state's substantial dependence on TASMAC revenue.