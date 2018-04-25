High Court Orders Apollo Hospital To File Report On Jayalalithaa Blood Sample

The court's order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 25, 2018 17:41 IST
Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year.

Chennai:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Thursday.

It fixed the next hearing for June 4.

Ms Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa's daughter.

The court had asked Apollo Hospital to file a report as to whether it has the blood samples of Jayalalithaa.

