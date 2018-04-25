High Court Orders Apollo Hospital To File Report On Jayalalithaa Blood Sample The court's order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year. Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Thursday.



The court's order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter.



It fixed the next hearing for June 4.



Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year.



Ms Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa's daughter.



The court had asked Apollo Hospital to file a report as to whether it has the blood samples of Jayalalithaa.



