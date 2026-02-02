Contempt Petition Filed Against Madurai Collector, Senior Cops In Deepam Row

A fresh contempt petition has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in the continuing Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam row, naming the Madurai District Collector, senior IPS officers and the temple Executive Officer for alleged wilful defiance of court orders.

The petition, filed by Madurai resident M Arasupandi, seeks the initiation of contempt proceedings against All India Service officers, alleging breach of constitutional duty and deliberate non-compliance with judicial directions relating to the lighting of the Karthigai Dheepam on the pillar on the hilltop, next to a dargah.

Those named include Madurai District Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, IAS; Madurai City Police Commissioner J Loganathan, IPS; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai South) AG Inigo Divyan, IPS; and Yagna Narayanan, Executive Officer of the Sri Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Thirupparankundram.

The petitioner alleges that despite a clear order of the High Court directing that the lamp be lit, the District Collector issued a prohibitory order, which was allegedly used to block implementation of the court's directive, even though no stay had been granted by any appellate court at the relevant time.

According to the petitioner, while assurances of compliance were placed before the High Court, actions on the ground ran contrary to those statements, thereby undermining judicial authority.

In a key judicial development, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the single judge's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on the hilltop pillar at Thiruparankundram, at a spot located next to a dargah. The Tamil Nadu government has informed the court that it proposes to challenge the Division Bench order before the Supreme Court.

Today, the Judge adjourned the matter after directing the petitioner to delete the name of Davidson Devasirvatham, IPS, who was then Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and is now Director General of Police, Armed Police, from the array of parties.