In Deepam Row Contempt Case, Madurai Collector Offers Unconditional Apology

The Madurai district administration on Monday sought to defuse the escalating legal row over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram hilltop, with the District Collector filing an unconditional apology before the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench in a contempt of court case.

The contempt petitions arise from the non-compliance of a December 1 order passed by Justice GR Swaminathan, directing that the Karthigai Deepam be lit not only at its traditional location, where it has been done for over a century, but also on the pillar located on the hilltop, adjacent to a dargah.

A subsequent direction on December 3 allowed the petitioner and ten others to go to the hill with CISF protection to light the lamp. But the district administration invoked prohibitory orders. The next day, the prohibitory orders were set aside, and the petitioner was permitted to light the lamp with the state police. However, that too wasn't allowed, and the government said it would challenge the order.

This led the petitioner Ramaravikumar and Arasapandi to move contempt petitions against the Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar, City Police Commissioner Loganathan, Deputy Commissioner Inigo Divyan, temple Executive Officer Yagna Narayanan and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Davidson Devasirvatham.

In his response affidavit, the District Collector maintained that there was no intention to violate or disrespect the court's order. He said Section 144 was imposed purely in the interest of maintaining law and order, based on intelligence inputs that Hindu groups were planning protests and that there was a real possibility of communal tension. According to the administration, protesters had allegedly abused police personnel and thrown barricades, forcing authorities to act to prevent any untoward incident and to safeguard devotees and the general public.

The police, in their submissions, told the court that on December 3, hundreds had gathered at Thiruparankundram, with around 1,000 to 1,500 people attempting to climb the hill, making crowd control extremely difficult. They reiterated that the objective was not to defy the judiciary but to avert violence.

During the hearing, Justice GR Swaminathan made sharp observations, questioning how the District Collector invoked Section 144 despite a clear judicial direction. While indicating that the Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and the temple Executive Officer could be pardoned, the judge expressed serious concern over the District Collector's decision, remarking on the "audacity" to issue prohibitory orders in the face of a court mandate.

Accepting a request from the government for additional time, the court split the proceedings, ordering that the contempt case against the District Collector be heard separately. The District Collector alone has been directed to appear at the next hearing, while the others have been exempted from personal appearance. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 2, keeping the politically and communally sensitive Thiruparankundram Deepam issue firmly in legal focus.