Humour Or Dig? Chennai Clinic's Trump-Themed Billboard Sparks Debate

A tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign by a Chennai-based colorectal clinic has sparked laughter, debate - and ultimately, a quiet disappearance. A digital billboard near the US Consulate that cheekily invoked former US President Donald Trump has been taken down, days after it grabbed widespread attention.

The now-removed ad featured a bold visual resembling buttocks alongside the caption: "Mr Trump, we're experts in easing painful blockades." The line, a clear play on geopolitical tensions around the Hormuz blockade amid the Middle East conflict, was intended - according to its creators - to spotlight a far more personal and often unspoken issue: gut health.

The campaign is part of a broader effort by Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic to destigmatise conversations around colorectal problems, constipation and digestive wellness. Known for its edgy humour, the clinic has rolled out a series of eye-catching slogans across the city.

Among them: "The number one clinic for your number two problems." "Let Elon explore Mars, our mission is Uranus," and the bluntly philosophical, "The truth about life is that shit happens every day." Each line, while provocative, aims to turn discomfort into dialogue.

"The idea is simple - people don't talk about this enough," said Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, founder of the clinic. "We're trying to make it approachable, even humorous. The name 'Assana' itself plays on multiple meanings - from 'asanam' in Tamil to yogic postures - so it becomes part of a cultural conversation."

Executed by the creative agency Be Positive 24, the campaign had largely rolled out without hiccups - until the Trump reference. Positioned close to the US Consulate, the ad appears to have hit a sensitive spot.

"We were under some pressure to remove it," said Sujatha, co-founder, without elaborating.

Public reactions remain sharply divided. "It was fun, I loved it - we need more humour like this," said Babu Ravi, a regular commuter on the stretch. But not everyone agreed. "This is worse than constipation. People should grow up," said Sandhya Selvakumar, a tech professional, expressing discomfort at the tone.

Others felt the location made all the difference. "To mock Trump right outside the US Consulate is pushing it," said Praveen, an entrepreneur.

Love it or loathe it, the campaign seems to have achieved what most advertisements strive for - attention. Though one billboard may have vanished, the conversation it triggered shows no signs of easing anytime soon.