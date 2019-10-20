Billboard Shows Woman Hog-Tying Trump, His Son Slams Media

A Portland-based clothing company Dhvani placed the billboard as part of an advertising campaign: Report

An American clothing company has been drawing attention over a billboard -- put up at Times Square -- showing US President Donald Trump being hog-tied by a woman, reports said.

According to reports, a Portland-based clothing company Dhvani placed the billboard as part of an advertising campaign. The billboard features a female model, clad in an athletic wear, binding a look-alike of the US President with red, white and blue rope, and stomping on his face at the same time.

The billboard, according to reports, came up on October 15. The President's son -- Donald Trump Jr. -- slammed the media on Friday for not "giving time" to the issue.

"Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to this billboard in the Times Square you hypocrites," he tweeted.

Hey @NYTimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites!

Unless of course you're just full of shit. pic.twitter.com/fsEF6ClRuv - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2019

Avi Brown, CEO of Dhvani, told a media outlet the billboard tried to take a pot shot at changes by the Trump administration to the Title X family planning programme that blocks federal funding for health care service providers that refer patients for abortions.

Brown asserted that his company was "on the right side of history", and further slammed Trump, saying the President has created a gag rule that one can't refer patients with reproductive information about issues like abortion and contraception.

He also accused the President of "gagging doctors and nurses" about what they can and can't tell the patients.

Reports citing the clothing company said the the model who features in the billboard is Michal Mesa -- a Marine Corps veteran and school teacher.

