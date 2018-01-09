Fulfil Transport Workers' Demand, TTV Dhinakaran To Tamil Nadu Government In his maiden speech in the Assembly, TTV Dhinakaran sought Chief Minister E Palaniswami's intervention in putting an end to the strike, which entered the sixth day today.

TTV Dhinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu government to put an end to the strike by acting in the right manner. Chennai: Dissident AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today voiced support in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the transport workers on strike, saying the E Palaniswami-led state government should prove that it was "Amma's regime" by fulfilling the demands of the employees.



Subsequently, he also staged a walkout, after being denied permission by Speaker P Dhanapal to raise an issue.



In his maiden speech in the Assembly, Mr Dhinakaran sought Chief Minister Palaniswami's intervention in putting an end to the strike, which entered the sixth day today.



"By acting in the right way, finding the right solution and fulfilling the demands of the transport workers, it should be proved that this is Amma's (former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa) regime," he said during a debate on the transport workers' issue.



"This regime claims to be Amma's regime...they should prove it," Mr Dhinakaran said.



Members of both the ruling and opposition benches listened to his brief speech during the Zero Hour with rapt attention.



Stating that the people of the state were suffering due to the strike, Mr Dhinakaran urged the government to put an end to it by acting in the right manner.



Mr Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin were present during Mr Dhinakaran's speech.



Mr Dhinakaran, who fought an unsuccessful battle in the Election Commission to get the AIADMK's "two leaves" symbol, contested as an Independent in the December 21 RK Nagar Assembly bypoll and emerged victorious, defeating the AIADMK and DMK candidates.



As many as 17 trade unions, including those affiliated to the DMK and Left parties, are on an indefinite strike after rejecting the government's proposal to hike the wages of the transport workers by 2.44 times.



Mr Dhinakaran staged a walkout when he was denied permission by the Chair to raise an issue.



The Independent member was seen repeatedly insisting that Mr Dhanapal allow him to make some remarks, even as the DMK's J Anbazhagan was speaking on the motion to thank the governor for his address to the House yesterday.



Mr Dhanapal, however, did not allow Mr Dhinakaran to speak as Mr Anbazhagan sat down for a moment -- an apparent indication that the main opposition party was keen to see what the sidelined AIADMK leader had to say.



However, the speaker was firm and did not allow Mr Dhinakaran to raise any issue, following which the latter walked out of the House.



