From Top Cop Void To Dravidam Debate: AIADMK MP Inbadurai's Broadside Against DMK In Rajya Sabha

In his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, first-time AIADMK MP Inbadurai launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, raking up the prolonged vacancy in the post of Director General of Police (Law and Order) and questioning the state's claims on governance, women's safety and the "Dravidian model".

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, Inbadurai alleged a serious decline in law and order in Tamil Nadu, asserting that there was "no safety for women in the state, even at a time when the country has a woman President." He went on to claim that "there is no safety even for women police personnel," drawing attention to what he described as a worsening security situation.

Taking a swipe at the DMK government, the AIADMK MP said that the state of law and order had deteriorated to the extent that people were forced to ask, "what is the price of law and order?" His comments prompted an intervention from the Rajya Sabha Chair, who reminded the House that law and order is a state subject.

Inbadurai also highlighted the continuing uncertainty over the appointment of a full-time DGP in Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu was the only state without a regular DGP, urging the Home Minister to look into the issue. The state has been without a permanent Director General of Police (Law and Order) and Head of the Police Force since the retirement of Shankar Jiwal, with only a DGP-in-charge appointed so far.

The matter is currently before the Supreme Court. Critics have alleged that the DMK government is deliberately delaying the appointment so that certain eligible officers lose their eligibility, paving the way for the appointment of an officer of its choice - an allegation the ruling party has consistently denied.

Turning to ideology, Inbadurai challenged the DMK's projection of its administration as a "Dravidian model government." Citing President Droupadi Murmu as an example, he argued that "Dravidam is not a noun, but an action plan," meant for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He claimed that the AIADMK had practised this principle long before it became a political slogan.

Referring to the party's legacy, Inbadurai said AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had appointed Sathyavani Muthu as the first Dalit Union Minister. He added that Jayalalithaa had followed in his footsteps by making Dhanapal, a Dalit MLA, the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and by fielding and ensuring the victory of Ezhumalai, a Dalit candidate, from a general constituency.

The AIADMK MP also complimented his party's ally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for leading India's progress on several fronts. With elections due in April, he claimed that, like at the national level, the AIADMK had played a decisive role in Tamil Nadu's development, having ruled the state for 31 of the last 50 years under MGR, Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Using the opportunity to flag regional concerns, Inbadurai drew attention to the crisis facing the cracker industry in Sivakasi, stating that the sector was in the doldrums and urging the Centre to step in to revive it.

However, the ruling DMK has denied any rise in crime against women in Tamil Nadu. The party maintains that what is being projected as an increase is a spurt in reporting, despite enhanced preventive measures, and insists that stringent action is being taken in every such case to expedite trials and bring perpetrators to justice. As an example, the DMK has cited the Anna University sexual assault case, pointing to the swift investigation and quick conviction as evidence of the government's zero-tolerance approach. The party also blamed the 10-year regime of the AIADMK for what it calls lack of progress and development.

With inputs from Vijayagopal Muralidharan