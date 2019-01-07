AIADMK Adopting Various Tactics To Make Me Join Party: Deepa Jayakumar

Nandakumar, counsel for Pugazhendhi submitted that Deepa was silent all along.

The ruling AIADMK was allegedly adopting various tactics to put pressure on her to join the party to strengthen it, Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, informed the Madras High Court today.

"One such tactics is the present case before this court," Rani, counsel for Deepa, said.

The submission was made when the court was hearing the appeal filed by Pugazhendhi, South Chennai district deputy decretary of J Jayalalithaa Peravai which sought appointing him as administrator to administer the properties of Jayalalithaa.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose was hearing the plea.

Nandakumar, counsel for Pugazhendhi submitted that Deepa was silent all along. She was interested only in politics, the counsel said.

The petitioner is interested in protecting the properties of the party leader.

Nearly 75 per cent of the properties were mentioned in a Supreme Court order, counsel added.

M Baskar, appearing for the administrator general and official trustee, said Kodanadu Estate itself consists of 6,000 acres and the present value was Rs 10 lakh per acre.

After AP Srinivas, counsel for Income Tax department and another counsel for Enforcement Directorate and TM Poppiah, appearing for the state government, sought time to file their reports relating to assets and liabilities of Jayalalithaa, the bench posted further hearing to January 23.