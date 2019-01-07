'Would Like To Work With AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's Niece Deepa Jayakumar

"This organisation that belongs to the AIADMK," Deepa Jayakumar said about her political party. (File)

MGR Amma Deepa Peravai leader Deepa Jayakumar on Sunday expressed willingness to tie-up with the AIADMK, saying her outfit belonged to the ruling party and even her followers were in favour of the alliance.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of her party's general body meeting in Salem, Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, said the decision was announced formally in the meeting.

"This is an organisation that belongs to the AIADMK, there is no doubt about it. I am clear about this right from the beginning. Even I would like to work with the AIADMK," she said, claiming that members of her political party shared her stance.

When asked about Deepa Jayakumar's statement, AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said anyone willing to join the party was welcome.

Deepa Jayakumar had launched her political party on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of her aunt Jayalalithaa, in February last year.