The case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kollankod in Kerala's Palakkad district, sentenced to death in Yemen, is not just a legal battle-it is a deeply human story of a mother's tears, a daughter's suffering, and a society's moral conscience. This mission has taken me across countries, courtrooms, and countless sleepless nights since 2019. But the fight to bring her home began even earlier-thanks to one man's determination.

It was Samuel Jerom Bhaskar, a Gulf-based humanitarian, who first brought Nimisha's case to the outside world. In 2018, he visited General VK Singh, then Union Minister of State for External Affairs, to raise the alarm about her dire situation. That same year, he gave a compelling interview to Malayala Manorama's Rony, helping shine a spotlight on the case in Kerala. His efforts laid the foundation for the public awareness and diplomatic initiatives that followed.

In 2019, I came across a small newspaper clipping about the case. That brief report stirred something deep inside me. I could not remain indifferent. I began what would become a relentless and emotionally demanding journey to save a woman's life in one of the world's most conflict-ridden nations.

By 2020, I had managed to locate Nimisha's family-her mother Prema Kumari, her husband Tomi, and their daughter Mishel. Nimisha comes from a modest background. Her mother, a widow, worked as a housemaid in Kizhakkambalam, Ernakulam. In an act of enormous sacrifice, she sold her only property in Palakkad to fund her daughter's legal expenses in Yemen. Each time I visited Kerala, I made it a point to see her. Her quiet resilience gave me the strength to continue. Through independent efforts, I traced people connected to the case and eventually gained contact with

Nimisha, who was being held at Sana'a Central Prison. In 2020, I became the first Indian to establish direct communication with her inside the prison despite strict restrictions. In our early conversations, she mentioned Samuel, who had already been helping her since 2017.

After several attempts, I connected with Samuel on May 28, 2020, via Google Duo. That conversation was a turning point. We made a solemn commitment: we would fight together until Nimisha came home. That bond of purpose became the foundation of our mission.

In September 2020, the Yemeni Appeal Court reaffirmed Nimisha's death sentence. Realizing the urgency, Samuel, Badr, Nafie, and I approached the Yemeni High Court through Indian Embassy-appointed lawyer Mr. Abdullah Ezzi Amir.

Earlier, I had reached out to Adv. Abdul Karim, who had been appointed by Nimisha herself and served as her lawyer from 2017 to 2020. As a lawyer, I contacted him in 2020 to understand the legal status of the case in detail. However, after reviewing the situation, it became clear that the case's gravity demanded stronger and more resourceful representation. We then appealed to the Indian government, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded promptly, facilitating the appointment of a more experienced lawyer through the Indian Embassy.

To coordinate our growing efforts, we officially formed the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council in October 2020. It became the legal, humanitarian, and diplomatic engine behind the case. We launched a public crowdfunding campaign, with special thanks to Shajan Scaria (Marunadan Malayali) for playing a vital role in mobilising media and public support.

In 2023, we approached the Delhi High Court, seeking permission for Nimisha's mother to visit her daughter in Yemen. The court granted the plea, and she travelled with Samuel. Since April 2024, Nimisha's mother has remained in Yemen, regularly visiting her daughter and playing a vital role in the tribal negotiation efforts.

A turning point came with the support of Ambassador Dr. Chandra Mauli (2022-2024), who guided us through the complexities of the Yemeni tribal justice system. Negotiations for a pardon involve two ceremonial stages: pre-negotiation and formal negotiation, led by tribal leaders and sheikhs. Our local lawyer Abdullah Ezzi Amir and Power of Attorney holder Samuel took charge on the ground.

In September 2024, with MEA's assistance, we transferred the first installment of USD 20,000 via the Indian Embassy to the lawyer to initiate pre-negotiation rituals.

However, two members within the council objected to releasing the second installment, falsely alleging that the funds might be used to "buy weapons" as part of tribal customs. These claims caused unnecessary delays and confusion. They also demanded an audit of the first payment, further stalling the process.

Despite these challenges, the majority stood united. The second installment was finally approved and sent in January 2025. Following this, Samuel Jerom Bhaskar offered USD 1 million to the victim's family as Diyah (blood money)-the final legal provision under Yemeni law that can secure a pardon. Unfortunately, the victim's family has not accepted the offer yet, and a formal pardon remains pending.

In the meantime, Nimisha's mother continues to visit her daughter in prison, holding together the legal and emotional threads of the negotiation. Her strength, as a mother standing alone in a foreign land, is the soul of this mission.

Let me be clear: I am not justifying the crime. I am not attacking the deceased Talal, nor am I blaming his family. But Nimisha, from a small village in Palakkad, dared to dream big. She and her husband Tomi borrowed heavily to open a nursing home in Yemen. That dream collapsed. They lost everything. I can feel Tomi's pain. I see Mishel's pain. I walk beside Prema Kumari's pain-because I have been part of their journey since 2019.

This mission would not have advanced without the support of:

- MoS V. Muraleedharan

- MEA Joint Secretary, Gulf Division

- Ambassador Dr. Chandra Mauli

- MPs: Dr. Shashi Tharoor, John Brittas, Dean Kuriakose, Remya Haridas, Radhakrishnan

- External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Gen. V. K. Singh

- Embassy officials Nafa and Badr

- Council Patrons: Babu MLA (Nenmara), Moosa Master, Babu John

- Mr. Jayan Idapal, Convenor of the Action Council

- Key members of the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council: O V Musthafa, Azad Tirur, K V Shamsuddin,

Sajeev Kumar, and Rafeeque Ravuthar

- And good Samaritans from around the globe who stood with us morally, financially, emotionally, and physically.

In this journey, I can't forget the unwavering support of Babu John and Moosa Master-who stood by me at every step, with strength, compassion, and complete trust. We fondly remember late Shri Oommen Chandy, whose early support laid a moral foundation for this fight. His legacy is now carried forward by Chandy Oommen MLA and Dr. Maria Oommen. This is not just a legal matter. It is a humanitarian, moral, and personal mission. And we will not stop until Nimisha Priya walks free again on Indian soil.

"How Can I Be Silent?"

I am a mother. I am a daughter. I am a woman.

And when I hear a mother cry, "Give me back my daughter,"

When I hear a daughter beg, "Please bring back my mother,"

And when a woman is on her knees, pleading for her life-

I cannot remain silent.

Their cries echo inside me.

Their pain is mine.

Their fear, their desperation-it shakes my soul.

Because I know what it means to love, to fear, to lose.

And I also know what it means to fight-especially when silence would be easier.

I carry their voices within me.

And I will not look away.

Not as a lawyer.

Not as an activist.

Not as a fellow human being.

Justice is not just about laws.

It is about listening to the cries the world chooses to ignore.

I may not have all the answers, but I will never stop standing with them.

Because silence in the face of such pain is complicity.

And I will never be complicit in their suffering

(Deepa Joseph is Vice Chairperson of Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council)

