"Ask Centre": Supreme Court On Nimisha Priya Case Negotiators' Yemen Travel

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a private organisation, which is making efforts for the safe release of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya--who is on death row for murder in Yemen-- to approach the Central government to seek permission to travel to the Middle Eastern country for negotiations to stall her execution. The top court was informed that the execution of the Indian nurse has been stayed.

The organisation approached the top court seeking permission to allow a few of its members and a representative of the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad--whose interventions reportedly played a key role in the postponement of the execution-- to travel to Yemen to meet the victim's family to further the negotiations.

The counsel for 'Save Nimisha Priya Organisation', senior advocate R Basant, told the court, "As of now, execution has been stayed. We are thankful to the government of India for all its efforts. But we need to go there, there was a revered [Islamic cleric] who intervened."

Efforts are underway from India's side to persuade the Yemeni man's family to pardon Ms Priya in exchange for 'blood money' as per the Shariat Law.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have to first get a pardon, and then the issue of "blood money" would come.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that "efforts are on" in the matter. The top law officer said the government wants Ms Priya to come back safely.

Justice Vikram Nath asked the petitioner to approach the government and said, "We are not saying anything."

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench observed.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 14.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save Ms Priya, 38, facing execution in Yemen. The execution was earlier scheduled for July 16.

Ms Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

Indian government is extending all possible help to Ms Priya's family, including legal assistance, regular consular visits by family and also the Indian government is in touch with governments on this case.