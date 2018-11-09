'Censors Cleared It': Rajinikanth Slams AIADMK Protests Against 'Sarkar'

Rajinikanth said it's not fair to attack 'Sarkar', which has been cleared by censor board

Superstar Rajinikanth today criticised the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for protesting against certain scenes in actor Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar', questioning the rationale behind attacking a film that has been cleared by the censor board.

The superstar said he "strongly condemned" the demands for deletion of some scenes.

"It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners," Rajinikanth tweeted in Tamil. "I strongly condemn these."

The makers of 'Sarkar' agreed to remove "objectionable" scenes and "mute" an apparent reference to Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a film industry body said on Thursday, as the movie faced a backlash from the ruling AIADMK over what it claimed were inaccurate depiction of its welfare schemes and its leader.

Some senior AIADMK ministers threatened legal action if the filmmakers did not agree to their demands.

Law Minister CV Shanmugam said certain scenes amounted to inciting violence and warned of action.

A theatre owners' group has announced that an edited version would be screened from today, sources in the 'Sarkar' crew said a "compromise" has been reached.

'Sarkar', produced by Sun Pictures, stars Vijay and Keerthi Suresh in key roles, and was released on November 6. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and has music by AR Rahman.