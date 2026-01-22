Actor Vijay's Party Gets 'Whistle' Symbol In Time For Battle Of Tamil Nadu

The allotment of the 'whistle' symbol for actor Vijay's TVK by the Election Commission has enthused his fans and political followers. The symbol strikes a chord with his 2019 massive blockbuster 'Bigil' which is a translation for whistle that earned around Rs 300 crore globally and springboarded Vijay's career to a new high.

Directed by Atlee, the film is about a footballer giving up his dream after his father's murder but later turns into a coach for a women's football team. The film also has a super hit punchline, "Cup Mukkiyam Bigilu" (Winning the cup is an important whistle).

"Whistle is so popular among fans as well as supporters of Vijay. This will resonate well with people. We are happy," said a member of Team Vijay.

The symbol resonates with another superhit number 'Whistle Podu' from the film GOAT. Divyan, a Vijay fan added, "On the playfield whistle is blown when there is foul play. This whistle symbol is going to stop the wrong. We will all become like whistle blowers."

Vijay commands a cult following with a large number of young men and women supporting him. Vijay hopes he will be able to capture power repeating the success of Anna Durai and MGR in 1966 and 1977.

This also comes at a time Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan scheduled for release ahead of Pongal is held up as the Central Film Certification Board is yet to clear. The Madras High Court has reserved its orders.

A CBI probe is under way over the stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 people last year. Vijay was recently summoned twice for questioning at the CBI headquarters in Delhi.

Though Vijay has offered to share power if he gets decent numbers in the election due in a few months, no major party has joined him yet. The key Opposition AIADMK and its ally the BJP are trying hard to get him to support the NDA. Vijay has been calling the ruling DMK his political enemy and the BJP his ideological enemy and has ruled out direct or indirect alliance with the BJP.

With Vijay facing a double whammy of sorts with his film in trouble and the CBI summoning him twice, the ruling DMK and its ally the Congress allege Vijay is being pressured by the BJP to support the NDA, a charge the BJP has denied.

On the ground the ruling DMK that has won three consecutive elections has retained its alliance intact. The AIADMK which has suffered three consecutive poll defeats has revived ties with the BJP.

As things stand now, the whistle has the challenge of checking DMK's rising sun and AIADMK's two leaves.