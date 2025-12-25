Study Reveals How Clouds Contribute To Earth's Growing Heat Imbalance More Than Air Pollution

A concerning rise in "energy imbalance" is fueling global warming, as the Earth is taking in more energy than it releases back into space. A recent study has revealed the primary driver of Earth's growing heat imbalance. Apparently, it's not the air pollution, but changes in clouds. The research, published in Science Advances, analysed nearly two decades of satellite data and atmospheric reanalysis, uncovering a surprising trend.

Clouds play a crucial role in regulating Earth's temperature by reflecting sunlight into space. However, the study found that clouds have become less reflective overall, allowing more solar energy to reach the Earth's surface. This decrease in cloud reflectivity is primarily driven by changes in cloud behaviour linked to surface warming and natural climate variability.

Air pollution, which produces aerosols, was initially thought to be a significant contributor to the energy imbalance. However, the study revealed that aerosols have had a minimal overall impact on the global energy balance. This is because the effects of aerosols in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres largely cancel each other out.

In the Northern Hemisphere, cleaner air has reduced aerosols, allowing more sunlight to reach the surface. Meanwhile, natural aerosol events like wildfires and volcanic eruptions have increased in the Southern Hemisphere, making clouds more reflective and cooling the region.

"Understanding this hemispheric 'balancing act' helps society focus on the true forces behind global warming—changes in cloud behavior linked to surface warming and natural climate variability—rather than mistakenly attributing recent warming to cleaner air," Chanyoung Park, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the Rosenstiel School, said as per the official news release.

"Even though the Northern Hemisphere may experience some regional warming due to reduced aerosols, this does not translate to a significant global impact. This clarity supports better climate planning, more accurate public communication, and informed policy decisions."

The findings highlight the need to improve climate models and focus on understanding cloud changes. Greenhouse gas emissions remain the dominant long-term driver of climate change, but cloud changes are amplifying warming.

From 2003 to 2023, Earth gained heat at a rate of about half a watt more energy per square meter each decade, primarily due to increased sunlight absorption.