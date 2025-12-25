Fitness Influencer Lists 5 Essential Habits To Maintain A Healthy Body

Building a healthy body is not an easy task. It takes years of incremental gains and discipline to see the improvements, and a determined mind to maintain the progress. According to fitness coach Raj Ganpath, the majority of people falter in achieving their fitness goals because they focus on extreme and rigid workout routines instead of developing small but repeatable habits that can serve them in the long run.

In an Instagram video, Ganpath, who has spent 20 years in the fitness industry, highlighted five everyday practices that one must practice to stay healthy and active for decades.

"I'm not athletic or gifted or special in any way. Literally. And you can build these habits too. It is simply about making the small changes and doing them consistently. Start today, do it through the next year. You'll be a different person by the end of next year!" wrote Ganpath.

Here Are The 5 Habits That Helped Ganpath Stay Healthy, Lean And Strong:

Active Mornings, Relaxed Evenings

Ganpath suggested that people should devise their workouts and eating patterns around the body's natural hormone cycle. He said mornings were for movement, work and lighter meals while evenings were for less work, more rest and food.

Protein In Every Single Meal

Ganpath stated that in the last two decades, he had only consumed a handful of meals which did not have protein in them. He advised those on their fitness journeys to add the muscle-building nutrient to their diets.

"Vegetarian, non-vegetarian, doesn't matter. Always some form of protein on my plate," said Ganpath.

Seven Hours Of Sleep

Ganpath targets a total of seven hours of sleep daily, supplementing with daytime naps if his nighttime rest is insufficient. He has adjusted his sleep schedule over the years to accommodate his changing work demands.

Strength Training

Akin to not skipping on protein meals, Ganpath said he had rarely missed his strength training sessions in his fitness career. He highlighted that instead of focusing on intensity, the gym goers should focus on the fundamental exercises like squats and presses. push-ups and pull-ups.

Walk Often, Eat More Vegetables

Ganpath said he prioritises vegetables in his meals, which helps with his body's recovery. He also batted for walking frequently to ensure that the body keeps moving.