Scientists Identify 45 Potentially Habitable Exoplanets In New Study

Astronomers have identified 45 rocky planets beyond our solar system that may have the right conditions to support life, according to a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

With more than 6,000 exoplanets discovered so far, scientists say finding life beyond Earth is a challenging task. To simplify the search, researchers have narrowed down a list of planets that are most likely to host liquid water-an essential ingredient for life.

The study includes well-known planets such as Proxima Centauri b, TRAPPIST-1f, and Kepler-186f, along with lesser-known candidates like TOI-715 b. These planets orbit within what scientists call the "Goldilocks zone," where temperatures are suitable for liquid water to exist.

The research used data from the Gaia mission and the NASA Exoplanet Archive to identify planets that receive similar energy levels from their stars as Earth does from the Sun.

Among the most promising systems is the TRAPPIST-1 system, located about 40 light-years away, where four planets lie within the habitable zone. Another strong candidate is LHS 1140 b, which recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope suggest could be a water-rich world with a nitrogen-heavy atmosphere.

Researchers also identified 24 additional planets in a broader "3D habitable zone," including those with elliptical orbits that move in and out of ideal temperature ranges. Studying these planets may help scientists better understand how much variation in heat and radiation a planet can handle while still remaining habitable.

The team hopes this shortlist will guide future observations and bring scientists closer to answering one of humanity's biggest questions-whether life exists beyond Earth.