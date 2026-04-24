NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Earth And Moon Captured From Mars Orbit

On the occasion of Earth Day, a striking image shared by the NASA offered a unique view of our planet from far away, reminding people how small and distant Earth appears in space.

NASA posted a composite image of Earth and the Moon, captured by a spacecraft orbiting Mars instead of a satellite near Earth. The agency said that they see you, NASA Earth, and shared a view of the extraordinary blue planet and its moon taken by the HiRISE instrument aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter while wishing everyone a happy Earth Day.

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We see you, @NASAEarth



Here's a view of the extraordinary Blue Planet and its moon, taken by the HiRISE instrument aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Happy Earth Day! pic.twitter.com/T9rghaGkRS — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) April 22, 2026

The image was taken using the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera, which is aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The agency explained that the HiRISE camera would make a great backyard telescope for viewing Mars and can also be used from Mars to observe other planets.

At that time, the distance between Earth and Mars was about 142 million kilometers. This resulted in an image scale of 142 kilometers per pixel, with Earth appearing about 90 pixels in diameter and the Moon about 24 pixels, reported NASA.

NASA further said that the phase angle of the image is 98 degrees, meaning that less than half of both Earth and the Moon are directly illuminated. The agency added that a fully illuminated view would only be possible when Earth and the Moon are on the opposite side of the Sun from Mars, but in that case, the greater distance would reduce image detail.