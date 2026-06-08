NASA's Future Space Missions To Include Prada-Crafted Astronaut Wear

Luxury fashion and space exploration came together as Italian fashion house Prada unveiled a new garment designed for astronauts. The company introduced the inner-layer suit that will be worn by NASA astronauts during future space missions, reported NYPost.

Prada unveiled the new garment on Sunday, highlighting its ambition to become the first major luxury brand to establish a presence in the growing space industry.

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The body-hugging suit was developed in collaboration with Houston-based space infrastructure company Axiom Space. It features ventilation tubes knitted directly into the garment and is known as the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment.

Speaking at an event at Prada's Manhattan store, Lorenzo Bertelli, the company's chief marketing officer, said Prada has a broad spectrum of capability and know-how. He made the remarks while sitting beside a mannequin wearing the new garment.

Jonathan Cirtain, CEO of Axiom Space, said that expertise for developing space exploration products can come from many seemingly unrelated industries.

The new garment follows Prada's entry into space fashion in 2024, when the company unveiled a spacesuit expected to be used for NASA's Artemis 3 Earth orbit mission, scheduled for launch in 2027, and the Artemis 4 moon landing mission planned for 2028.

Luxury brands have often drawn inspiration from space travel, but Thomai Serdari, a luxury brand strategist and marketing professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, said Prada has gone beyond inspiration into an actual partnership as the space exploration and tourism industries continue to develop.

According to Serdari, Prada's interest in the space industry is driven by two factors. She said the brand is seeking access to affluent consumers interested in future space travel and also wants to align itself with avant-garde thinking. Companies such as Blue Origin and SpaceX have increasingly focused on space tourism for wealthy customers.