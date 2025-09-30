From Full Moon To Meteor Shower: Don't Miss These 8 Celestial Events In October 2025

October, the 10th month of 2025, is packed with breathtaking celestial events perfect for stargazing enthusiasts. From Super Harvest Moon to Draconid meteor shower, here is a list of some unmissable celestial events to take place in the month of October.

Andromeda Galaxy (M31)

Our neighbouring Andromeda Galaxy would be visible to the naked eye under dark skies around October 2, around midnight. It is advised to use a telescope to spot it, but it's visible to the naked eye under very dark skies.

Dwarf Planet Ceres, which is the largest object in the Asteroid Belt, would also shine brightly in Cetus around midnight.

Moon near Saturn and Neptune

The month is also excellent to view Saturn. As per a report by Nat Geo, one can trace Saturn's movement across the night sky from day to day, as it moves from east to west.

However, on the night of October 5-6, when the moon will be almost full, it can be spotted meeting Saturn as they'll be about 3.33 degrees apart.

Not just Saturn, Neptune will also be visible near the moon, but one will definitely need binoculars or a telescope for this.

The Harvest Moon

Full Moon, also known as the Super Harvest Moon, will appear bigger and brighter due to its closest approach to Earth. The full moon rises on October 6, when the moon reaches perigee, which is the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

The October Harvest Moon will reach full phase at 03:48 GMT on October 7. On this evening, the full moon will rise just after sunset, casting a warm, golden glow over the landscape.

Draconid Meteor Shower

The Draconid meteor shower will peak around October 8 as the Earth moves through the debris trail of Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner between October 6 and 10. Though moonlight might hinder viewing.

Moon near the Pleiades star cluster

On October 10, the moon will be near the Pleiades star cluster. They will be less than one degree apart. The term "Pleiades" primarily refers to an open star cluster in the constellation Taurus. It is also known as the Seven Sisters and Messier 45, located about 444 light-years from Earth.

Notably, some argue that the nickname "Seven Sisters" is a little misleading, as six of the stars in this cluster are visible to the naked eye, but there are more than 1,000 in the group.

Triangulum Galaxy (M33)

It can be observed on October 15, potentially visible without aid in very dark conditions. However, it is advised to use a telescope or binoculars to see its tidy spiral shape.

Moon near Venus; Mercury near Mars

On October 19, the Moon will be near Venus. In the pre-dawn sky on October 19, the moon and Venus will appear less than four degrees apart. The planet Mercury would also be visible near Mars.

Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid Meteor Shower will peak October 20-21, with optimal viewing conditions thanks to the New Moon, expect 15-20 meteors per hour.