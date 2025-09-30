55-Year-Old Chinese Influencer Dies As Aircraft Crashes During Livestream

Tang Feiji, a 55-year-old Chinese content creator, died mid-livestream when his ultralight aircraft crashed during a flight, People reported. The tragic incident, which happened on September 27 in Jiange County in central China, was witnessed by hundreds of his followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, where he had over 100,000 followers.

His social media accounts were switched to private following the incident, with only existing followers still able to access his content. The livestream video, however, was widely shared on other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

Photo Credit: Image credit: X/@Extreo_

According to the Chinese news site Cover News and the China News Service (CNS), a state-run news agency, the aviation influencer lost control of the aircraft as it burst into flames upon impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene from the impact and the blaze.

According to media reports, he stated in previous videos that he purchased the ultralight aircraft for approximately $49,000 (approximately 350,000 Chinese Yuan). It was capable of reaching 2,000 feet and speeds over 60 mph.

Tang claimed he'd mastered controls after just six hours of practice, raising concerns about safety and regulations. Reports indicate he wasn't even wearing a helmet or parachute at the time of the crash.

Viewers saw the horrific accident unfold live, with some frantically commenting "save him" and "call emergency services". Followers expressed grief on social media platforms, remembering him as adventurous and passionate about flying.

Previously, Tang had experienced fuel gauge malfunctions twice in 2024, causing drops of less than 30 feet.