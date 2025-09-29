Rare 'Harvest Moon' To Light Up October Sky: Will It Be Visible In India?

The Harvest Moon, a traditional name for the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, will make a rare appearance in October 2025. Typically, the Harvest Moon occurs in September, but due to the lunar cycle and calendar variations, it will shine brightly in the night sky this October. The last time it happened was in 2020, and the next time will be in 2028. This year's Harvest Moon is also a supermoon, appearing about 6.6% larger and 13% brighter than a regular full moon due to its closer proximity to Earth.

This phenomenon is a treat for sky gazers and holds cultural significance, symbolising the time for harvesting crops. The extra light it provides allows farmers to work longer hours, gathering crops before the onset of winter. This full moon has been celebrated in various cultures, often symbolising abundance, gratitude, and the connection between the natural world and human activities.

The October Harvest Moon in 2025 is expected to occur on October 6 and reach full phase at 03:48 GMT on October 7. On this evening, the full moon will rise just after sunset, casting a warm, golden glow over the landscape.

Who will be able to watch it?

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best views of this lunar event. The moon will be visible in the night sky, rising in the east and setting in the west. While weather conditions can affect visibility, a clear sky will offer a spectacular view of the moon's bright, silvery light.

Will it be visible in India?

Yes, people in India will be able to see the Harvest Moon on October 6 and 7.

How to watch it?