US Woman Undresses During School Board Meeting Over Transgender Locker Room Policy

Beth Bourne, a Californian woman, sparked controversy at a school board meeting in California by stripping down to a bikini to protest the district's policy allowing transgender students to use locker rooms aligned with their gender identity, the New York Post reported. Bourne, who is the chair of the Yolo County chapter of Moms for Liberty, participated in the Davis Joint Unified School District board meeting on September 18.

While removing her clothes, she argued that she wanted to show how unsafe the girls might feel under the current locker room policies.

As she started to take off her clothes, the meeting erupted into chaos, with board members calling recesses. After the meeting, the meeting was resumed with a different topic.

Before taking off her clothes, she said, "I'm a parent in the Davis Unified School District, and I'm here today to talk about the policies you have for the locker rooms in the junior high schools."

"So Emerson, Holmes, Harper Junior High. Right now, we require our students to undress for PE class. So I'm just going to give you an idea of what that looks like when I undress."

"So right now, this school district is saying that, depending on a child's transgender identity, that they can pick which bathroom they want. So we have, right now at this school district, we have children self-identifying into different bathrooms just based off of their."

Bourne has been vocal about her concerns, attending numerous board meetings over three years, and has previously faced criticism for actions perceived as harassment towards LGBTQ+ individuals and educators.