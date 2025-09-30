Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days To Reply To Peace Plan, Warns Of 'Sad End'

US President Donald Trump has said that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his 20-point peace proposal. The plan calls for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas and Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza. It also proposes a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

Trump, while answering questions at the White House, said that he will give Hamas about 3-4 days to respond to his peace plan. He said that the rest of the parties involved are all signed up, and they are just waiting for Hamas. Trump issued a harsh warning, "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end."

.@POTUS: "All of the Arab countries are signed up, the Muslim countries all signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not — and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end." pic.twitter.com/yxz3HhOwzh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2025

The Republican leader's comments come a day after he unveiled the 20-point peace plan.

"Hamas has begun a series of consultations within its political and military leaderships, both inside Palestine and abroad," a Palestinian source told AFP. "The discussions could take several days due to the complexities."

On Monday, Trump described the announcement of the plan as a "beautiful day -- potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilisation".

While holding a press conference with Trump, Netanyahu warned, "I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims," adding, "If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself."

The war in Gaza was triggered by an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The attack killed 1,219 people in Israel.

The offensive by Israel has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed 66,055 Palestinians, according to figures by the health ministry.