75-Year-Old Marries 35-Year-Old Bride, Dies Before Honeymoon Could Begin

Sangruram, a 75-year-old man, married a woman less than half his age, hoping for companionship after years of solitude. But by the morning after the wedding, he was dead.

The incident took place in Kuchhmuchh village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The man had lost his first wife a year ago and had been living alone since then. With no children, he sustained himself through farming.

According to relatives, his family advised him against remarriage, but he chose to go ahead. On Monday, September 29, he married 35-year-old Manbhavati, a resident of the Jalalpur area. The couple registered the marriage in court and later performed traditional rituals at a local temple.

Speaking after the ceremony, Manbhavati said her husband had assured her that she should take responsibility for the household while he would "take care of the children." She said the two spent much of the wedding night talking.

However, by morning, Sangruram's health deteriorated suddenly. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The sudden death has triggered speculation in the village. While some residents describe it as a natural turn of events, others believe the circumstances are suspicious.

Relatives of the dead, including nephews who live in Delhi, have halted the funeral rites. They have demanded their presence before the cremation can take place. Questions have also been raised locally over whether a police inquiry or post-mortem examination will be carried out.