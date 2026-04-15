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Ex-SpaceX Engineer Bets On Solar Power To Revolutionise Space Travel

Former SpaceX engineer Jeff Thornburg has raised 50 million dollars for his startup Portal Space Systems, aiming to revive NASA's solar thermal propulsion concept and develop faster, more efficient engines for the next generation of spacecraft.

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Ex-SpaceX Engineer Bets On Solar Power To Revolutionise Space Travel
The company is developing a technology called solar thermal propulsion.

A former engineer behind SpaceX's powerful rocket engines is now leading a new effort to transform space travel using solar energy, according to TechCrunch.

Jeff Thornburg, who helped develop the Raptor engine used in the company's Starship rocket, is now the chief executive of Portal Space Systems. The startup, founded in 2021, has raised 50 million dollars in a Series A funding round, valuing it at 250 million dollars. The investment was led by Geodesic Capital and Mach33, with participation from several major firms, according to TechCrunch.

Portal is working on a concept known as solar thermal propulsion. Unlike traditional engines that burn fuel or rely on solar-generated electricity, this system uses concentrated sunlight to heat propellant and push spacecraft at high speed. The idea was first explored by NASA decades ago but was never used in orbit due to limited demand at the time.

With thousands of satellites now being launched every year, demand for faster and more efficient movement in space has grown. Thornburg argues that modern spacecraft must be able to move quickly between orbits, especially as global competition in space intensifies.

The company has already secured significant backing from the United States military and private investors. It plans to test its technology in orbit within the next two years. A prototype spacecraft is expected to launch later this year, with a full demonstration mission planned for 2027.

If successful, Portal's technology could provide a cheaper and faster way to manoeuvre satellites and may even pave the way for future nuclear-powered propulsion systems.

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