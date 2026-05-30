NASA Astronaut Captures Lightning Flashes And Illuminated Nile In Mesmerising Timelapse From Space

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir has shared a breathtaking timelapse video captured from space, offering a rare view of lightning storms flashing across Earth and the illuminated path of the Nile River cutting through the darkness of Africa. Posting the video on social media, Meir described the scene as one of her favourite nighttime views from orbit. The footage begins and ends with powerful lightning storms lighting up the atmosphere, while the middle portion captures the International Space Station's journey across Africa from west to east.

"In this timelapse of the night sky, you can see lightning storms (beginning and end), and one of my favorite night scenes - as we cross over Africa from west to east, it is very dimly lit until the snaking spectacle of light along the Nile appears (worth the wait), erupting into the brilliance of Cairo and the river delta," Meir wrote in the caption.

Watch Video Here:

The video highlights the stark contrast between the largely dark landscape and the bright ribbon of lights tracing the course of the Nile. As the spacecraft moves overhead, the river's path becomes increasingly visible before giving way to the dazzling glow of Cairo and the surrounding Nile Delta.

According to Meir, the view serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of water resources in shaping human civilisation. "It's a perfect illustration of the vitality of our planet's water sources and how our human cultures have developed along them," she added.

The timelapse also provides a striking perspective on Earth's weather systems, with lightning storms appearing as brief but intense flashes against the backdrop of space.